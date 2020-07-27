Oba’s Palace Attack: Group Petitions lGP To Order Okunbo’s Arrest

Andrew Emwanta, President of the Midwest Progressives Forum (MPF), has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, demanding an order to arrest Captain Hosa Okunbo, who is alleged to have sponsored the violent attack on People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and members at the Palace of the Oba of Benin, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Emwanta, a constitutional lawyer, in a statement personally signed by him, noted that the political thugs behind the attack were mobilised by one Tony Adun (a.k.a Kabaka), a core loyalist of Mr. Okunbor to the venue to orchestrate the attack.

In his words, “Early last week, Mr. Hosa Okunbo sponsored publications which were considered as seditious, against the Governor of Edo State, published in various national newspapers.

“The said publications had generated serious tension and physical violence in the state, which led to the invitation of Mr. Okunbo by the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning.

“The political thugs, who effected the attacks on PDP leaders at the entrance of the Oba’s Palace, were arranged by Mr. Okunbor, whose banner they bore during the attack on the dignitaries.”