Obasanjo Congratulates Akufo-Addo, Urges Him To Be Magnanimous In Victory

By Adejumo Enock

The Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has Congratulated the president elect of Ghana on his re-election.

The Former President on Friday in a letter signed by himself urged Akufo-Addo to be magnanimous in victory and to unite the people of the gold coast.

Akufo-Addo was declared winner after defeating his long time opponent John Mahama on Wednesday.

According to him, Akufo-Addo’s “re-election by the people of Ghana to govern the country for another term of four years is a testimony of your performance in office so far and I believe that you will remain as enthusiastic, as energetic, as focused, and as committed as you have been in the last four years in serving the people of Ghana and indeed the rest of Africa for the next four years”.

Obasanjo added that, “With the elections behind you, I urge you to be magnanimous in victory, unite the nation, and bring all hands on deck for the growth, development and progress of Ghana”.

Furthermore, he urged Akufo-Addo “to take leadership and explore all available means both in Ghana and in the rest of Africa to secure safe, effective, available, and affordable COVID-19 vaccines for all Ghanaians and their African brothers and sisters”.