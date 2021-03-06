Obasanjo: I Tested Positive For COVID-19

Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Obasanjo broke the news in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, while speaking at a colloquium put in place to celebrate his 84th birthday.
He said he was a bit concerned about it, adding that he had to put a call to his daughter, Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo – Bello, an epidemiologist.
His words, “It will surprise you that I tested positive for COVID-19. I called them to come and test me, they came on a Saturday, I didn’t get the result till Wednesday and it came out positive but I didn’t see any symptoms.
“When they came three days after, they tested me and said I am negative, that is three days after I tested positive.
“My daughter, Iyabo is an epidemiologist and I called her to explain, she said maybe they tested me at the later stage of being positive.
“I told her I had no symptoms and she said it could be a faulty result. But I tested positive. Since then I have been tested three times and the test came back negative. So, if you want to come near me, you can come near me.
“It is nothing to worry about, when I tested positive, my household ran from me, I told them to stay in their place while I stayed in mine.”