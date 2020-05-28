Obasanjo Mobilizes Support From Presidents For Adesina

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written to other presidents in Africa urging them to support the re election of Dr Akinwunmi Adesina as the President of the African Development Bank for a second term.

Obasanjo in his letter did not fail to mention the achievements of Dr Adesina during his tenure which he described as commendable and impressive.

Under the leadership of Dr Adesina, the bank has raised funds for donor countries of over $7 billion for the African Development Fund 5th replenishment for low income countries.

The bank has been ranked no 4 globally in terms of transparency among 45 other institutions.

Obasanjo also stated that the bank had aligned its financing and operations to help accelerate agenda 2063 and the high 5 agenda of the bank are achieving great results.

The former president further stated that despite all the achievements, some attempts led by non-regional member countries to frustrate his re-election.

see letter below ….