Obasanjo: Restructuring must be addressed with immediate effect

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says the country must address the issue of restructuring in order to prevent a serious problem.

Obasanjo said this at the first memorial lecture Fredrick Fasehun, founder Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), in Lagos state, on Saturday.

The elder statesman, who added that the country could not afford another war, said he would keep fighting for the country until he dies.

“I will continue to fight for Nigeria’s unity until I die. But this fight is not to make my children and my race second class citizens,” he said.

“When I was elected president the agitation was true federalism but now it is restructuring. If we don’t address it they may go from restructuring to self-determination and this will be a serious problem.

“If Boko Haram can get external support, any group that decided to go will get support from within and outside. So we must address the issue now.

“The language we are using to address ourselves across the region now is uncouth and it must not continue.”