Obasanjo says he’ll fight for Nigeria’s unity till he dies

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has vowed to continue fighting for Nigeria’s unity until his last breath.

Obasanjo, who spoke yesterday at the first memorial lecture of the founder of Oodua People’s Congress, Dr. Fredrick Fasehun in Lagos, however said “this fight is not to make my children and my race second class citizens.”

Bemoaning the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, Obasanjo lamented that Boko Haram had continued to wax stronger over the past 12 years.

“If Boko Haram can get external support, any group that decided to go will get support from within and outside. So we must address the issue now. The language we are using to address ourselves across the region now is uncouth and it must not continue.”

He said Nigeria could not afford to be plunged into another war at this time because such might not be easy to win.

He said, “When I was elected President the agitation was true federalism but now it is restructuring.

According to the former president, Nigeria needs to address the matter of restructuring now, maintaining that failure to do this might lead to grave consequences.

“If we don’t address it they may go from restructuring to self-determination and this will become a more serious problem.