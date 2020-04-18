Obasanjo Sends Condolence Message to Nigerian Ruler Buhari over Death of Chief of Staff

The former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has sent a Condolence message to the Nigerian Ruler Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.

In his letter the Ex President stated that the death of the CoS must be a painful event to the family and friends of Kyari but for them to take solace in the fact that he died in service of the country.

He further stated that the demise of the CoS is a reminder that all hands must be on deck in the fight against Covid19 so that the Government can get Nigerias back in good health and healthy economy

See letter below……