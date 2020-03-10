Obasanjo, Shehu Sani, Melaye, Others react to Sanusi’s Dethronement

Following the eviction of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi I, after a State Council executive meeting presided over by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Monday, some prominent Nigerians have reacted.

Information reaching BreakingTimes has it that former President Olusegun Obasanjo shared his reaction in a statement which was shared by Senator Dino Melaye on Twitter.

The statement reads “I woke up this morning and after my morning exercise and meeting with my staff, I heard the sad and good news of your removal by the Executive Council of the Kano State Government.

“It is sad because it is underserved, it is good because you have paid the price. My prayer is that God should give you the fortitude and the courage to continue in the path that you have chosen for yourself in the best interest of our country and humanity.

“Please accept, Your Royal Highness the assurance of my highest consideration.”

See the tweet below, and those of other prominent Nigerians:

President Olusegun Obasanjo's letter to HRM Sunusi Lamido pic.twitter.com/guyp8dSkPo — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) March 9, 2020

The removal of Emir Sanusi represents the incompatibility of the crown and conscience, the consequences of dissent against established norms and the heavy price of holding principles in our https://t.co/Dg67VOHkHF also revealed the intolerance and toxicity of the liquor of power. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) March 9, 2020