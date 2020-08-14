Obaseki Flags- Off Erosion Control Project In Auchi

As Edo State continues to witness infrastructural development under Godwin Obaseki led administration the governor has officially flagged off an underground erosion control project in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

The project which was flagged off during the governor’s re-election campaign on Friday will bring lasting solution to the problem of erosion in the area and boost economic activities, Obaseki noted.

He reassured his supporters that his administration would continue with all projects in the region to alleviate the sufferings of the people and better their livelihoods.







He said, “We just flagged-off the drainage project on Igbei Road, and after this we will begin the re-construction of ICE Road to make it more accessible as it will improve economic activities in the area.

“Our administration will complete every project we have started in the state and none would be abandoned.”

The governor noted that the project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Also speaking at the event Chief of Staff to former President Goodluck Jonathan Mike Oghiadomhe, commended the Obaseki-led administration for its developmental strides in the state, assuring the people of more projects if reelected.

He said the underground drainage at Igbei Road will solve the erosion problem facing the Auchi Community and open doors for more economic activities.

“Work is ongoing as the project is expected to cover the construction of two detention ponds to reduce peak flow significantly. It will also provide various sizes of conduit concrete structures that will convey flow, in and out of the pond, discharging floodwater into the Oshiobugie central drain.

“This project will bring an end to the years of trauma and threat to lives and property of residents while keying into Governor Obaseki’s strategic objective in environmental sustainability”, he said.

The Flood Alleviation and Protection Construction Works, Igbei Catchment, Auchi, is being executed by the state government in partnership with the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), and was flagged off by the governor, during his reelection campaign in the area ahead of the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

Residents of Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area excited at the Governor’s committment to initiate such project the in the area, thanked him for bringing development to the people.

