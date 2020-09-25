“Obaseki Is Going Nowhere, APC Not A Political Party” – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike explained that Governor Godwin Obaseki won’t by any means decamp the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, after emerging victorious in just concluded gubernatorial election in Edo.

According to him, Obaseki assured the party of his intentions of staying no matter circumstances they find themselves in, adding that Edolites would be angry if he decides to leave.

“PDP is his home, as they provided shelter, umbrella to him when it rained heavily. So I trust his judgement and don’t think he will leave”, he stated.

Continuing, he said the All Progressives Congress (APC), is no political party, adding that the party consists just mainly individuals assembling to take over power from PDP.

“It is more of a party that deals with companionship that gathered to take power from former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and it is part of the problems they are currently encountering.

He noted that PDP since 1999 has been consistent, unlike other party members jumping from one party to another seeking protection.

He further commended Governors of Oyo and Delta State, saying they both contributed immensely to the success attained by Governor Obaseki during Edo poll.