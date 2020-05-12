Obaseki Meets With Heads Of Security Agencies in Edo State

The Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki on the 11th of May met with the heads of security agencies in the state.

obaseki in the meeting stated that security agencies are manning the state borders and making sure that residents and travelers are well screened and complying to the rules and regulations.

The Governor said that the security agencies and putting in effort to rid the state of criminals and promoting collaboration and communication between the security agencies.



Obaseki assured citizens that the agencies in the state are working very hard and collectively to ensure the lives and properties of the residents are kept safe and to ensure obedience with the regulations against the the deadly covid19 virus. He took to his official twitter handle to say:

“During a meeting with heads of security agencies in #EdoState, I reaffirmed that security agencies in the state are working collectively with the govt to secure the lives and property of citizens, and ensure compliance with all directives against the spread of #Covid_19.”

