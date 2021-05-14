Obaseki: Nigeria Has Gone Beyond Breakup

Nigeria will not break up or disintegrate as it has gone beyond that stage, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has said.

Obaseki spoke on Thursday in Benin when he received Muslims faithful who were at the Government House on a courtesy visit as part of Eid-al-fitr celebration.

He urged Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to rise and speak up with a positive voice.

The governor also charged citizens to refrain from utterances capable of causing disaffection and emphasize things that promote peace and unity of the nation.

His words: “The biggest problem in Nigeria today is disaffection…Those that are not getting what they desire, want Nigeria to fail. They’re misguided and have failed, as Nigeria will remain united and will not disintegrate.

“We must not promote disaffection, but do things fairly. Once there’s justice and fairness in the land, it’ll certainly reduce disaffection bringing in peace and harmony.”