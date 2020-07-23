Obaseki Team Up With Security Agents To Reduce Crime Ahead Of Elections

Ahead of the September 19, gubernatorial elections in Edo State, the governor Godwin Obaseki has pledged to collaborate with relevant security agents to mop up small arms and light weapons in the State to ensure the securtity of lives and properties during and after the elections.

Obaseki disclosed this after a meeting with the State Security Council held at the government house in Benin City, Edo State.

He said, “We looked at the data of crime incidents in the state and noticed the increase in kidnap cases and homicide resulting from cult activities.

“We also looked at the security environment and noticed related arms build-up ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state.”

Obaseki also spoke on the need to to increase compliance to COVID-19 rules particularly as the electioneering process commence in the state.

He explained that the current review of COVID-19 data showed that community spread of the virus is at an all time high, of about 80 per cent, as the state continues to record increasing cases.

“With the level of spread as we are approaching electioneering, we decided to take measures by increasing risk communication, letting the people know the risks associated with not complying to COVID-19 rules.



Also speaking during the event the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, assured residents that the police is concerned about the arms build-up as an is committed to putting machinery in place to ensure a mop up.

According to him, the mop up will be a continuous exercise that will be sustained during and after the September 19 governorship election in the state.



Kokumo added that some disgruntled elements have been arrested in the state with arms and ammunition as investigation is ongoing to ensure they are prosecuted.



Commenting on the destruction of campaign billboards In the state he assured the governor and residents that the Police Command will ensure that individuals and groups defacing campaign billboards and posters across the state will be arrested and prosecuted.