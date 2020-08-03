Obaseki To Roll Out Edo North Campaign Today

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of the State, will today (Monday), roll out his campaign in Edo North Senatorial District of the state

This was contained in a statement signed by Chris Osa Nehikhare, State Publicity Secretary of the PDP.

He said plans have been concluded to roll out the campaign in Edo North for the re-election of the governor.

“The Edo State PDP Campaign Council will commence the Edo North leg of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s re-election on August 3, 2020. The governor would be touring the units and wards in the Senatorial District and would commission projects that have been completed.

“The governor would also be inspecting ongoing projects in the axis to ensure that contractors are up to speed with the projects. The gatherings will hold in adherence the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the governor would be meeting with the key leaders in the units and wards,” the statement read partly.