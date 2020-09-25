Obaseki Visits Buhari First Time After His Re-election

The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House days after his re-election for a second term.

In a statement by the State House on its twitter handle, it revealed that Buhari thanked Obaseki for visiting him despite defeating his party the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the just concluded elections.

He said, “I thank you for bringing your deputy and supporters to come and see me after beating my party. I am supposed to preside over all Nigerian interests whether I like it or not, but my single desire is to make sure that innocent people don’t suffer.

“If contestants have too much money and they decide to spray, so be it. But what I insist is, nobody should go and raise a counter force to the government, arm heavily-drugged thugs to go and humiliate people.

“I want Nigerians to appreciate that I respect them as Nigerians and that I am bound by the oath I have taken, that their security is in the hands of God and in the hands of the government, which I am leading.

“I am trying to make sure that the party is built on a civilised basis, rule of law & respect for human rights & human beings, right from polling units to [LGAs], to States up to Abuja & that’s what I have been insisting as my contribution to the NWC and executive of the party.

“I know we are a developing country, a developing economy and trying to develop our political culture. I want the development of political culture to be based on integrity and accountability.

“Let people work very hard and earn what they are looking for through their hard work and through fair competition.