Obaseki Vs Ize-Iyamu: Governor Wike’s Life Is In Danger — Rivers State Govt

Rivers State Government yesterday said that the life of Governor Nyesom Wike is in danger.

This is coming after policemen’s barricade of the hotel the governor lodged in Benin, the Edo State capital.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that policemen numbering up to 300 surrounded the hotel, where he (Wike), who is the Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council in Edo State, lodged, ahead of today’s governorship poll.

The hotel was barricaded by policemen since Friday afternoon.

But the Rivers State Government in a statement by its Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, alleged that the policemen led by DIG Leye Oyebade, had not hidden their threats that Wike should leave Edo State.

The statement was titled, ‘Gov Wike’s life is in danger in Edo State’.

It reads:

“The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to a worrisome report that the hotel our Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is staying in Benin City is presently under siege by over 300 policemen.

“What is more disturbing is that the policemen led by DIG Leye Oyebade have also been very audible with threats that he should leave Edo State.

“We want to place on record that the Rivers State Governor was appointed the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council Chairman for the September 19, 2020, Edo State governorship election.

“This is even more so when placed against the backdrop of the fact that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, who equally occupies this same position in the All Progressives Congress, APC, and indeed his counterpart, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, are all in Benin, Edo State, carrying out the same assignment for the APC.

“They are moving about freely, without any siege on their locations or molestation, threats, harassments, and intimidation. We hereby put the Nigerian Government and International Community on notice that the life of Governor Wike is in danger and under serious threat.”

The commissioner described Wike’s appointment as legitimate and constitutionally recognised in the electoral rules, guidelines, and processes of the country.