Edo2020: “We Have Decided” — Edo Central

There is an ongoing debate on social media over which political party the Esan Agenda should be pursued during this election. Members of EPM as usual have been hypocritical in their debate. They believe the Esan agenda should be pursued on the platform of EPM simply because Governor Obaseki didn’t choose an Esan man as his running mate. Why would anyone even choose this line of thought as a strong point when their party also didn’t choose someone from Esan. Very shallow and pedestrian thought process.

Another point they raised was because Philip Shaibu might run in 2024, Esan would have to wait for another 12 years. Again, a very shallow thought process borne out of the crisis they are in. PDP is a Democratic Party where People’s franchise are respected. However, the rotational policy of the party remains strong as key leaders already had an agreement that power must return to Esan 2024 and we are all committed to this agenda.

Another school of thought also said the Esan leaders must extract a written agreement from the incumbent governor that power will return to Esan in 2024. Again, these set of people have proven that they do not understand how politics is played. We are in a democracy and in a democracy there is contestation of power from varied interest that cannot be silenced by an agreement that is not backed by any constitution or law. These issues will be resolved through negotiations on a round table discussion while finding solutions to them the PDP way!

We shouldn’t also forget that we are talking about a senatorial that houses most of the reasonable politicians in Edo state. A senatorial that has the most consistent set of voters in Edo bound by a common goal. They were the first senatorial to collectively endorsed Obaseki/Shaibu and gave them a blanket to cover when members of EPM left them in the cold to die slowly. So, this senatorial has thought long and hard on their decision and they have decided that returning Obaseki is their surest route to power come 2024. This informed decision should be respected by all, including members of EPM.

Written by Efe Igbinova