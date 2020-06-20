“Obaseki’s Transition To Our Side Came On Platter Of Gold”– Onolememen, PDP Chieftain

Adolor of Uromi, Chief. Arc Mike Onolememen, the defunct Minister of Works under the administration of former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has recently extended the hand of fellowship to Governor of Edo State,Godwin Obaseki.

The Chieftain could not contain his joy over Obaseki recently obtaining membership to PDP, marking it as auspicious to his party.

Recall that Obaseki decamped to PDP from APC due to tensions between him and former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomole.

Onolememen further extended his welcome to Obaseki’s deputy, Philip Shaibu. The Adolor made these remarks in a statement today, saying:

“Adolor of Uromi Kingdom, Chief. Arc Mike Onolememen welcomes Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and his dear Deputy, Philip Shaibu to our great party the People’s Democratic Party(PDP)”.

Arc. Onolememen, who hails from Edo Central Senatorial District and also serves as Edo’s Chieftain of PDP expressed his joy at the expected transition of Edo State into his political party.

According to him, the transition came served on a platter of gold. The Adolor assured Obaseki “full support and an egalitarian atmosphere to take the good people of Esanland and indeed entire Edo State to El–dorado”.

“Congratulations to the PDP family. Congratulations to Esanland!! Congratulations to Edo State!! God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria”, he enthused.