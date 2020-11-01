Obigbomassacre: Governor Wike Accused Of Using Military To Kill Innocent Citizens In Rivers State [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has been accused by residents of deploying security operatives to kill people in Obigbo, Oyigbo Local Government Area, LGA.

There is an ongoing military operation in Oyigbo after 24 hours curfew was imposed in parts of the state since last Wednesday following the crisis that trailed the End SARS protests.

Governor Wike had blamed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, of instigating violence in the state. The group denied the allegations.

In Oyigbo, Hoodlums had clashed with security operatives, leading to deaths and destruction of properties from both side.

Major Charles Ekeocha, Public Relations Officer for 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, had insisted that the ongoing operation was not designed to inconvenience residents of Oyigbo.

But residents are accusing the security agents and Wike of Genocide in Obigbo as scores of civilians have been allegedly killed since the military operation sanctioned by the governor started.

Beware: Some of the images are graphic and can not be verified by BREAKINGTIMES.

https://twitter.com/EmekaGift/status/1322639357367492614?s=19

There are credible reports that army is moving from house to house to kill people in Oyigbo Rivers State. This is recklessness & wickedness. American military risked all to save just a citizen yesterday but Nigeria's army is killing it's people. Brutai must go.#Obigbomassacre — Tope Akinyode (@TopeAkinyode) November 1, 2020

Governor Wike ordered a massacre in Rivers state this past week. Is there no end to their shame?



#Obigbomassacre pic.twitter.com/6bDEhwoVYO — LOCAL RICE🌾 (@NameisMayang) October 31, 2020

#Obigbomassacre is happening right in our eyes in @GovWike's Rivers state



So if you have issues with Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, the penalty is death?



The gods have indeed gone mad@GovWike's actions cannot be ignored.

This is wickedness! Human lives have no worth anymore in Nigeria — Dr Emmanuel for #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria (@DoctorEmto) October 31, 2020

https://twitter.com/Xpsilver1/status/1322471086353731584?s=19