#Obigbomassacre: Governor Wike Accused Of Using Military To Kill Innocent Citizens In Rivers State [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has been accused by residents of deploying security operatives to kill people in Obigbo, Oyigbo Local Government Area, LGA.
There is an ongoing military operation in Oyigbo after 24 hours curfew was imposed in parts of the state since last Wednesday following the crisis that trailed the End SARS protests.
Governor Wike had blamed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, of instigating violence in the state. The group denied the allegations.
In Oyigbo, Hoodlums had clashed with security operatives, leading to deaths and destruction of properties from both side.
Major Charles Ekeocha, Public Relations Officer for 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, had insisted that the ongoing operation was not designed to inconvenience residents of Oyigbo.
But residents are accusing the security agents and Wike of Genocide in Obigbo as scores of civilians have been allegedly killed since the military operation sanctioned by the governor started.
Beware: Some of the images are graphic and can not be verified by BREAKINGTIMES.