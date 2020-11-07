Obigbomassacre: Nnamdi Kanu Warns @GovWike, @HQNigerianArmy Over IPOB Members Arrest

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has issued a warning to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Nigerian Army over the arrest of two of his members in the State.

In a tweet on Saturday, the separatist leader warned that nothing should happen to the two IPOB members.

Kanu issued the warning over the arrest of two IPOB members, Sandy Kufure and Akpan Magen in Obigbo area of Rivers.

He called on Wike and the Nigerian Army to release his members.

According to Kanu, the two IPOB members were arrested for wearing ‘Kippah and Magen’.

“Army came to our Synagogue in #Obigbo and picked Sandy Kufure and Akpan Reuben when they saw them wearing Kippah and Magen – This SOS came from someone at the scene.

“Well, let me warn @GovWike and @HQNigerianArmy that no harm must come to these two #Jewish adherents. Release them NOW,” he tweeted.

