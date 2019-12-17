Obinna Uzor risks jail term for deceiving Court

The Anambra social media space was agog on Monday following a report that the election of the Senator representing Anambra South, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah has been annulled in favour of one Obinna Uzor. However, findings by this news paper showed that the said report was not only wrong but misrepresentation of facts. According to the report, a FCT High Court nullified the Anambra South election that has already been upheld by an Appeal Court and ordered INEC to issue a certificate of return to one Obinna Uzor who claimed that he was the lawful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 Anambra South Senatorial Election. However, after going through the said judgment, this paper observed that Obinna Uzor deceived the court and obtained a judgment that can’t be effective.

Lack of Jurisdiction

Findings by this paper showed that a FCT High Court lacks jurisdiction to entertain a pre-election matter that concerned the Anambra South Senatorial District. The choice of Mr. Uzor who is also a legal practitioner to file the suit in FCT High Court is worrisome as that alone rendered the said suit useless. Moreover, it is shocking that Mr. Uzor filed the said suit which is purely a pre-election matter after the said election has already taken place. As a lawyer, it is expected that Mr. Uzor should be aware that such suit is statue bar and shouldn’t be initiated after the said election took place. These made the said suit look like a desperate bid to be on the news and ineffective after all.

False Claims

Despite the fact that the FCT High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the said suit, further findings by this paper showed that Mr. Uzor may have actually deceived the court with wrong addresses which must have made the court believed that the defendants in the said suit were properly served. For instance, while Mr. Uzor lives in Asokoro Abuja, he claimed on oath that his residential address is a Plaza. Besides, he also claim to share same address with the Plaintiff. This is very shocking to come from a lawyer and with such, one does not need to wonder how he was able to make the court believe that the defendants in the said suit were all properly served and consequently made such order in his favour within three days without hearing from the defendants.

Mischievous Politician

The acts of Mr. Uzor portrays him as a mischievous politician that wanted to reap where he did not sow. One may wonder why he chose to be in custody of the said judgment alone and release it to the public at this time despite the fact that it was obtained even before the inauguration of the Ninth Assembly. This may not be unconnected with the fact that he definitely knew that his suit was frivolous and can only be a distraction to the Anambra South media space. So, his decision of making it public at this time isn’t surprising. Moreover, Mr. Uzor’s failure to inform the FCT High Court that the said election was being challenged at an election petition tribunal and his failure to participate in the tribunal processes showed him as a mischievous politician that desperately want to acquire power from back door.

Potential Convict

It is a serious offence to deceive the court and being a lawyer, Mr. Uzor should have known better. Telling lies on oath and deceiving a court to give an order in one’s favor is a heavy offence that attracts a jail term if pursued to legal conclusion. With such acts, Obinna Uzor may likely be going from the Bar to prison.