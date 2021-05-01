Oby Ezekwesili: Presidential Villa Empty, No One In Charge

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has declared that there is no one in charge as the President of Nigeria.

Two things must be done and urgently too, to determine whether Muhammadu Buhari is permanently incapable of discharging the functions of his office and secondly to determine an agreement for Nigeria’s future, according to her.

She said Nigeria must launch a process to determine Buhari’s capability to lead the country and convene a citizens-centered Sovereign National Conference where the future of the country will be discussed.

The 2019 presidential candidate and Bring Back Our Girls frontline campaigner tweeted: “I realize that it is quite possible that the @NigeriaGov of @MBuhari actually believes it is working hard for Nigerians, and so cannot understand why some people are complaining.

“I am here to ask Mr President, Is there actually a Government in office in Nigeria today? No.

“I am here to ask @MBuhari, Is there a Commander-in-Chief and President of Nigeria in office today, in this country? My answer is No.

“Presidents of other countries are doing presidential things that assure the Lives and Livelihoods of their citizens. Where’s ours?

“Nigeria needs to do two things urgently:

“Launch a process that helps determine whether @MBuhari is permanently incapable of discharging the functions of his office.

“Convene a Citizens-centered #SovereignNationalConference to determine an agreement for Nigeria’s future.”