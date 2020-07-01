Oby Ezekwesili, Utomi, Other Academics, Activists Spearhead New Political Movement

A communique issued in Abuja on Wednesday, is causing a stir amongst Nigerians, revealing information that a group of 30 eminent Nigerians have formed a new political movement “aimed at driving reforms” in the country.

The group, which is spearheaded by big names– such as Oby Ezekwesili, Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana and former Senator Shehu Sani–unveiled the name of the new platform as National Consultative Front.

Other members include Ghali Na’abba, a former speaker of the house of representatives; Olisa Agbakoba, a prominent lawyer; Obadiah Mailafia, ex-duputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Abubakar Umar, Jibo Ibrahim, Chidi Odinkalu, Shehu Sani, a former senator; Remi Sonaiya, former presidential candidate; Tanko Yinusa, Shettima Yerima and Funke Awolowo.

The National Consultative Front opined that its objectives are to intervene in Nigerian politics, further aimed at providing a credible alternative political class and leadership for Nigeria as a result of the “failures” of past leaders of the country.

Other aims include “mounting an articulate and vigorous campaign to deconstruct and reconstruct obnoxious election laws which have provided leeway for opportunists in the corridor of power to subvert the will of the electorate making voting irrelevant in determining who actually becomes elected in Nigeria”.

Part of the Communique reads:

“A new ideological mass Movement shall be initiated to embark on immediate mass mobilisation of the nooks and crannies of the country for popular mass action towards political constitution reforms that is citizens-driven and process-led in engendering a new Peoples’ Constitution for a new Nigeria that can work for all”.

“The new movement shall also, without delay, mobilise for the economic wellbeing and prosperity of all Nigerians by demanding and ensuring that Chapter 2 of the present Constitution i.e.; “Fundamental Objectives & Directive Principles of State Policy becomes justiciable once and for all, while also mounting an articulate and vigorous campaign to deconstruct and reconstruct obnoxious election laws which have provided leeway for opportunists in the corridor of power to subvert the will of the electorate making voting irrelevant in determining who actually becomes elected in Nigeria.

“Our Political Coalition wishes to assert that the current factionalisation and imbroglio rocking dominant political parties in Nigeria as well as the heightening political tension in the country, especially within the Nigerian ruling class, have further given credence to our resolve and intervention to provide a credible alternative political class and leadership for Nigeria as most of those who pride themselves as Leaders of our country in the last twenty-one years of civil rule have proved to be huge failures and burden to the wellbeing of our people.

“We hereby call on those presently in charge of our Federal Government, military, and security apparatus to immediately wake up and do everything to stop the ongoing senseless pogrom against the masses of our people.”