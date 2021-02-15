OccupyLekkiTollGate: Lagos CP Directs Probe Into Molestation Of Protesters

Lagos commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu has ordered an investigation into the molestation of protesters arrested at the Lekki tollgate area of the Lagos state on Saturday.

Recalled that security operatives arrested some of the protesters who were against the resumption of operations at the Lekki tollgate, and later charged them to court.

However, the arrested protesters were granted bail.

In a statement by Muyiwa Adejobi, police spokesperson on Sunday, the commissioner ordered Adegoke Fayoade, office-in-charge of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, Panti, Yaba, to analyse the video that went viral on Saturday where protesters were seen crowded inside a van, with many of them half-naked and ensure that those responsible for the harassment of the protesters are brought to book.

The statement in part reads, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a viral video where some arrested ‘EndSARS protesters’ were being molested in a bus by some individuals after their arrest”.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who was piqued by this unprofessional and inhuman act, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade, to analyse the video and bring to book whoever that must have been responsible for the act”.

Continuing, “CP Hakeem Odumosu reiterates that inasmuch as the command is resolute in enforcing all laws in the state, it will not deviate from the Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force and provisions of the law in discharging its duties; noting that the command will fish out those responsible for the molestation and ensure they are punished for their unprofessional conduct”.

“He further urged Lagosians to be law-abiding and maintain peace at all times as the police and other security agencies will not allow any violence and breakdown of law and order in any part of the state”. The statement reads.