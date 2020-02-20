Odili: PDP Restates Call for Oshiomhole’s Arrest…Says Attack Is APC, FG’s Ploy to Intimidate The Judiciary 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has queried the Federal Government of Nigeria’s delay in arresting the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for openly inciting the attack on Justice Mary Odili over the Supreme Court’s Judgment on the Bayelsa state governorship election.

The PDP said it is clear that the attack on Justice Odili by APC thugs is part of APC’s plot to intimidate, harass and cow the judiciary and judges to do only its bidding in delivering judgments on cases involving the PDP and its members.

The party in a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC should know that Nigerians are not deceived by the desperate effort by its leadership to politicize the attack on Justice Odili by making flimsy and baseless allegations against the PDP, in a failed bid to divert public attention from their culpability in the attack.

The statement reads in parts.

Nigerians know that the APC masterminded the attack on Justice Odili, using the same agents that coordinated the attacks on the residence of Governor Duoye Diri, the burning of PDP secretariat in Bayelsa and violent attacks on Radio Bayelsa by APC thugs.

Our party, therefore, will definitely not allow the APC to drag it into politicizing these attacks.

The PDP thus, insists that the delay in arresting Oshiomhole for questioning, after it raised the alarm last Thursday and even after hard evidence indicts him and the APC, only goes to validate public apprehensions of a huge collusion with certain agents of the Buhari Presidency to intimidate and annex the judiciary.

The PDP describes as distressing that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had failed to arrest Oshiomhole after he openly instigated his party’s thugs against the Supreme Court and even declared that no governor would be sworn-in in Bayelsa, in defiance of the judgment of the Supreme Court, leading to the attacks.

The PDP charges the Police not to succumb to the antics of the APC but to immediately bring Oshiomhole to book on the attack on Justice Odili as well as the residence of Governor Duoye Diri and PDP secretariat in Bayelsa.

Furthermore, our party charges the judiciary not to be deterred by the APC, which seeks to subjugate it to do its bidding on cases involving the PDP, our party members and other Nigerians perceived to be enemies of the APC administration.

The PDP stands with Nigerians in charging the Judiciary to remain firm as the last hope of the common man while urging the police to immediately arrest already known APC members behind the attacks on our judiciary.