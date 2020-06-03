Odion Ighalo Promises To Elevate Manchester United ‘Higher’

Nigeria and Shenua Shanghai loanee , Odion Ighalo has made his vows to use his talent to take his team Manchester United to the next level.
Ighalo who initially signed a loan deal on deadline day from Chinese Super League side Shenua Shanghai, has extended his loan deal with Manchester United until January 31, 2021.
” I’m really happy, it’s dream for me to be here. I’m buzzing and ready to go” Ighalo said.
” I just want to work hard and enjoy it, support the team and do whatever I can to make us go higher and higher” Ighalo said about his intentions for Manchester United.
Initially, Shenua Shanghai took a decision that they would only agree to gbe extension of Ighalo’s deal by Manchester United, if only an obligation to buy was incorporated into the deal, with Ighalo only to cost about £20m.
Due to the cross border restrictions placed to control the spread of the Coronavirus, Ighalo is unable to return to his parent club in China, which served as another reason for the extension of his Premier League deal.
Ighalo tells the club website that he is ” getting better and better every day” in preparation to the league which is rescheduled for June 17.
The Nigerian striker who bagged the Africa Cup Of Nations top scorer back in June 2019, has also impressed in Manchester United by scoring four times in eight appearances across all competitions prior to the suspension of the season.