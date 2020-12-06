Official: APC’s Abiru Wins Lagos East Senatorial Bye-Election

By Seun Adeuyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tokunbo Abiru, winner of the Lagos East senatorial bye-election conducted in the state on Saturday.

Prof. Ademola Oremosu of the University of Lagos, INEC Returning Officer for the by-election, declared the result at Somolu collation centre on Sunday.

Oremosu announced that Abiru obtained a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured a total of 11,257 votes to emerge second.

Abiru won in all the five Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the senatorial district.

The Returning Officer said out of the total registered voters of 1,261,673 in the district, the total accredited voters was 104, 894, the total vote cast was 104, 405, the total valid votes was 102, 336, while the rejected votes were 2,069.

His words, “I, Prof. Oremosu Ademola, certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2020 Lagos East Senatorial by-election held on the 5th day of December Year 2020. The election was contested.

“That Abiru Mukhail Adetokunbo of All Progressives Congress, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

Candidates from 12 political parties contested in the Lagos East Senatorial bye-elections while eight candidates contested the Kosofe Constituency II, Lagos State House of Assembly by-elections.

He said, Mercy Adeoye of African Action Congress got a total of 248 votes, Muyiwa Adebanjo of Action Alliance scored 96 votes, while John Kome of African Democratic Congress polled 376 votes.

According to him, Olusola Babatope of Allied Peoples Movement scored 202 votes, Adebowale Ogunlaru of Action Democratic Party polled 535 votes, Florence Trautman of Labour Party got 58 votes, while Adijat Lawal of New Nigeria Peoples Party polled 52 votes.

He said Akin Olukunle of National Rescue Movement got 65 votes, Saheed Aluko of Social Democratic Party scored 35 votes, while Taiwo Temitope of Young Progressive Party scored 208 votes.

The two bye-elections were conducted following the demise of the former occupants.

Below are results in the five LGAs:

Shomolu

APC: 17,728

PDP: 2,067

Epe

APC: 22,213

PDP: 1,826

Ibeju Lekki

APC: 16,336

PDP: 937

Ikorodu

APC: 19,204

PDP: 3,766

Kosofe

APC: 13,723

PDP: 2,661