Official: APC’s Daduut Emerges Winner Of Plateau Senatorial Bye-election

By Onwuka Gerald

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Prof. Nora Daduut winner for Plateau South Senatorial bye-election.

The result was announced in Shendam Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, by INEC’s Returning Officer and Director of Academic Planning, Federal University, Lafia, Prof Idris Amali.

According to him, the APC’s candidate ganered a total of 83,151 votes to defeat her closest rival, PDP’s George Daika, who polled 70,838 votes.

The results showed that out of the six Local Government areas where the elections were conducted, the APC candidate won in four Council areas including Shendam, Mikang, Quaapan and Wase.

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate won in Langtang North and Lantang South LGAs.

The Plateau South Senatorial seat became vacant after a former Deputy Governor of the State, Ignatius Longjan elected in 2019, died in February 2020.

Reacting to the development, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said the victory of Nora Daduut was expected as the APC is well rooted in the whole state especially the Southern Senatorial District.

He congratulated the victor, Nora and at the same time, commended INEC and security agencies for working proficiently towards ensuring a successful election.