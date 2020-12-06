Official: PDP’s Odey Emerges Winner of Cross River Senatorial Bye-Election

By Seun Adeuyi

Dr Stephen Odey, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been declared the winner of the Cross River Northern Senatorial District bye-lection held on Saturday.

The returning officer, Prof Ameh Akoh, declared Odey the winner of the Senatorial Bye-election on Sunday.

The PDP’s candidate scored a total of 129,207 votes to defeat his closest rival Joe Agi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 19,165 votes.

Maria Godwin Akwaji of the PDP also won the Obudu State Constituency seat in the House of Assembly.

PDP polled 16,235 votes in Ogoja followed by APC with 2,634 votes. In Bekwarra, PDP got 21,195 followed by APC with 2,576 votes.

The party also won in Obudu by a wide margin. It scored 31,551 votes followed by APC with 3,300 votes. In Yala, PDP polled 45,718 votes, while APC won 8,081 votes.

The results were declared at the Independent National Electoral Commission’s office in Ogoja in the presence of the returning officer for the election and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekweme University, Ebonyi, Prof Omaka Nduka.

In the Obudu State Constituency by-election, PDP’s Maria Godwin Akwaji was declared the winner. She polled 32,166 votes.

Abor Adaje, APC candidate, came second. He got 3,546 votes.