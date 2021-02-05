Ogun APC To Buhari: Save Our Party From Plunging Into Serious Crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the National Reconciliation and Harmonization Committee of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni, have been urged to save the party from plunging into serious crisis.

A group in the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made the appeal, in a statement by its spokesperson, Olusola Makinde, in Abeokuta.

The group under the aegis of APC Concerned Group (ACG), Ogun State said it is very imperative for the leadership of the party to reconcile the various factions in the party, failure of which, he said, may spell doom.

The Buni-led committee was urged to ensure peace and harmony reign in the party, especially as the party prepares for the membership registration exercise.

The ACG maintained that the fortune and existence of the party had been threatened with the replacement of the elected executives of the Ogun APC by a three-man caretaker committee by the National Working Committee of the party.

Makinde revealed that, “Moves to reconcile warring members and groups in the party in the state has failed.”

The group recalled that the last visit of the national stakeholders, who he said visited Ogun to broker peace in the party.

He expressed concern that the stakeholders “could not achieve anything because of the failure of the state party stakeholders to honour the meeting.”

Makinde pleaded with President Buhari and Governor Buni to urgently wade into the crisis plaguing the party in Ogun state.