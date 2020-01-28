Ogun gov, Abiodun promises to rebuild burnt Sabo market

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured the traders at the Sabo market in Sagamu, whose shops were destroyed by a fire outbreak that the market would be rebuilt as soon as possible.

Abiodun made this known during an on-the-spot assessment of the market situated along Sabo road in Sagamu.

He urged the affected traders to be calm and patient with the state government, adding that the traders must learn a lesson from what happened at the scene of the fire outbreak.

He said “By the grace of God, we will rebuild this market and we will not waste time, we will put measures in place to ensure it does not happen again in the future.

“We will also look at how to ensure the efficiency of our fire service. Please, I want to enjoin you to be patient and calm. Give the government some time, we will do everything we can to bring succour and relief to all those that are affected.

“We must learn a lesson from what has happened here overnight, this must not happen in any of our markets again.”

He promised that his administration would embark on a relief exercise for the affected traders.

He added that the government would also look into the design of the market.

He said “My visit today (Tuesday) has thrown up a few things, we must now begin to look at our markets, how to ensure that we don’t have a repeat of what has happened here today (Tuesday).

“We must find a way to guard against this occurrence in the future, we also need to look at our market designs, how accessible are they, how easily accessible are they for fire engines in the case of an eventuality like this.

“We are going to take a count and enumerate all those that have been affected by this fire, I will immediately reach out to them, so we can bring some succour to them.

“We will try and see how we can give them some reliefs because a lot has been lost in the fire, so, we will try and figure how we can bring some reliefs to them, while also taking stock and looking at how to reconstruct this market as soon as possible.”

The governor, while acknowledging the Akarigbo of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, appreciated the fire service and its men for promptly attending to the disaster.

In his response, the Akarigbo of Remo land urged the affected traders to be patient with the state government in its quest to rebuild the market and also offer relief materials to them.