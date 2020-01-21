Ogun: Man beats, stabs wife to death

A 40-year-old man, Olanrewaju Bamidele, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating and stabbing his wife, Adenike, to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday said the incident occurred on Sunday, January 19, 2020, following a misunderstanding between the couple at the Bisodun village, Ofada, in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi said the 15-year-old son of the victim, Ayomide, reported that his deceased mother had a misunderstanding with his father, which resulted into a fight between them.

According to the PPRO, Ayomide stated that his father used a big stick to beat his wife to a state of unconsciousness, after which he used a screwdriver to stab her in the head, resulting in her death.

Oyeyemi stated, “On the strength of the report, the officer in-charge of the Ofada Police Post, DSP Akinfolahan Oluseye, led his men to the scene at the Bisodun village via Ofada, where the suspect, who was held down by the people of the community, was handed over to the police.

“He was immediately taken to the Owode-Egba Divisional Police Headquarters, where he is currently being interrogated.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was fond of beating his wife from time to time, and after beating the woman to death, he was about to bury the corpse secretly when the deceased’s children, who saw him digging a grave by the side of his house, alerted the neighbours, who rushed to the scene and held him down before the arrival of the police.

“The corpse of the victim has been deposited in the Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital’s mortuary in Sagamu for an autopsy, while the screwdriver and the stick, which the suspect used to kill the victim, have been recovered.”

The PPRO added that the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.