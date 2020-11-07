Ogun Sets To Improve Electricity With British Firm

The Ogun government and a British Power firm, Konexa Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday in Abeokuta to facilitate stable power supply in the state.

Prince Dapo Abiodun, The State Governor of the state who signed the MoU, said that as an industrial centre of Nigeria, Ogun needed an stable supply of electricity to explore more of its potential.

According to him, there is need for power to achieve massive industrial development in the state. Adding that large, medium and small-scale businesses rely on power to grow.

“Self-sufficiency in electricity will encourage artisans to venture into small businesses which will further boost the industrial capacity of our state.

“We are rebuilding roads and providing affordable housing for our people and those who will want to come and invest in the state.

“Currently, we are embarking on the construction of 2,500 affordable houses across the state.

“We are also going to construct another sort of 10,000 houses that will cost between N1million and N2 million.

“For us to harness some potential, we need adequate supply of electricity as this will encourage more investors.” he added.

The governor also expressed that the agreement would be mutually beneficial to the two parties.

He further stated that the state government was ready to tap from the company’s expertise for the benefit of the people of Ogun.

Similarly, The British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr Ben Lienellyn-Jones, who led the firm’s delegation, said the company was determined to partner with the government in the area of energy, power and other businesses to create more jobs.

He stated that the company was inspired by the vision and steps taken by the governor in promoting the Ogun economy and providing a business-friendly environment for investors.

A Director in the Company, Mr Joel Abrams, noted that the company would, in the first phase, make 250 Megawatts of electricity available to serve about 50, 000 residents of Ogun.

He explained that the project would subsequently be enlarged.

In the same vein, The Head of Personnel, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), Mr Ademola Adewumni, testified that the partnership would enhance supply of electricity in the state.

He however pledged the support of his organisation in the areas of supply and distribution.