Ogun State Governor Appoints New Head Of Service

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodum has appointed Selimot Ottun as his new Head of Service Chief. This is sequel to the retirement of the former Service Chief, Amope Chokor. Senior Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, announced this in a statement on Monday.

Until her appointment, Ottun was the Permanent Secretary in the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration.

The Governor expressed firm belief in her capabilities, describing Ottun as an accomplished community development expert and administrator.

Secretary Somorin revealed that she is the fourth woman to occupy the office and the 17th Head of Service since the creation of the state.

Ottun is no stranger to Governmental positions, as she had previously served as Permanent Secretary at the State’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism between 2015 and 2019.