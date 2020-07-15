Ogun State: Two victims rescued, Kidnapper Killed- Police PRO

A kidnapper who for some time now; has been terrorizing the residents of Ogun state, recently met his waterloo as he was shot and killed by security operatives in the State.

This declaration was made known by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement that was released to reporters recently in the State’s Capital, Abeokuta.

According to him, “it all went down, when the Police Superintendent (SP), Okiki Agunbiade and who also happens to be the District Police Officer (DPO) along Shagamu road went on a patrol with his men, saw a car with highly distrustful looking individuals inside.

“Efforts in stopping them proved abortive, as they instead, zoomed off with excessive speed along the Ijebu-Ode road. I immediately ordered my men to go after them”, he said.

“Noticed that they are being pursued already by the policemen, the kidnappers opened fire, in which the policemen retaliated. Realizing that they were being over powered, they all came down and ran directly into the bush. The police followed and succeeded in killing one, while others escaped with severe injuries”, he noted.

The police officers from the abandoned vehicle, released a member of the National Youth Core, that was attached to the Federal Girls College, bearing Okoroji Agnes with another civilian, Tawa Sosanwo.

He explained further that the two victims gave a full ordeal on time spent with the kidnappers, how they were taken at different areas, including the save by the police.

“Inside the vehicle also, the policemen found a toy gun, Samsung galaxy phone, a wrist watch and a cutlass”, he said.

In related development, Police Commissioner Kenneth Ebrimson commended the sagacious display by his men, and at the same time urged the public to never hesitate in reporting a suspicious behaviour to the police, added that in no time, the other members of the gang will be apprehended by them.