Ogun: Teenager in police custody for allegedly stabbing lover to death over N3,000

The police in Ogun State have arrested an 18-year-old girl, Idowu Abosede, for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Aliyu Ibrahim, to death.

The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by Sagamu Divisional Police Headquarters from Seriki Huasa in Sagamu, saying the suspect and her deceased boyfriend were at loggerheads over N3,000.

The complainant reported that following a heated argument, the duo were dragging a knife with each other and in the process, the suspect took possession of the knife and allegedly used it to stab the boyfriend on his chest, which resulted in his death.

A statement by the Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the DPO Sagamu, Okiki Agunbiade, immediately directed his detectives to the scene where they arrested the suspect.

He said the knife stained with blood allegedly used to stab the deceased was equally recovered.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that she came and passed the night with the deceased and when she was about going in the morning, she took the sum of N3,000 from the deceased but he was not ready to give her the whole N3,000 and that was what led to argument between them.

She further stated that it was the deceased who brought out the knife, and while dragging it with him, the knife stabbed him on his chest,” the statement read in part.

The corpse of the deceased has been released to his relations on their demand to bury him in accordance with Islamic right, the spokesman added.

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.