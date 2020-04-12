OgunUnrest: We Have Arrested 150 Suspects — Gov. Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun took to his twitter handle to announce that the Ogun State Police have arrested 150 suspects related to the recent crimes that caused tension for the residents.

“I am glad to announce that the Ogun State @PoliceNG Command has arrested about 150 suspects in relation to the recent spate of crimes which caused tension for residents within the Agbado Ijaiye, Sango, Ijoko and Ifo axis.”

The Governor tweeted Abiodun further stated that he will never tolerate any form of crime and that was why he directed the police force to act immediately he was briefed about the situation.

The Governor commended the Agencies and police for acting immediately and bringing in the suspects. He assured the residents of Ogun State that they will continue to support the aed forces in curbing crimes not only in the areas affected but across the states.

Abiodun encouraged Ogun State residents to continue their daily activities by staying home and maintaining social distancing as they fight the Corona virus pandemic.

