Ohanaeze in Imo aligns with Uzodinma

As the legal battle for Imo State governorship seat continues at the Supreme Court, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State chapter, has come out to voice its thoughts.

The group has pledged its support for the state’s new governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The group said its support for the All Progressives Congress’ (APC’s) governor was “morally and formally justifiable” because the judiciary that declared him the winner of the state governorship election “is the heartbeat of our democratic institution and the temporal last hope of the common man.”

The apex court on January 14, sacked the state former governor and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emeka Ihedioha and declared Uzodinma as the state’s new governor.

However, Ihedioha has returned to the Supreme Court, praying it to review the ruling and return him as governor.

But the president of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Imo State, Ezechi Chukwu, who spoke in Owerri, alongside members of his executives at the weekend said:

“Imo state chapter of Ohanaeze has therefore taken a critical, dispassionate and objective analysis of the entire narrative. Senator Hope Uzodinma dully contested the election in accordance with the electoral act.

“His post-election recourse to the judiciary for redress is constitutional and equally in consonance with the extant laws of the land, his fundamental human rights are equally harmonious with the charters of the various international organizations.

“Imo state chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo consequently upholds strongly at 360 degrees the election of Senator Hope Uzodinma, as pronounced by the highest court of the land on January 14, 2020.”

Chukwu continued: “Our support for Governor Uzodinma is both morally and formally justifiable because the judiciary which upheld his mandate is the heartbeat of our democratic institution and the temporal last hope of the common man.

“You may recall that Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha was declared the winner of the March 2019 gubernatorial election in Imo. Imo state Ohanaeze Ndigbo supported him because it was an election which was validated by both the electoral umpire and judiciary per second.”