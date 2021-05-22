Ohanaeze Ndigbo Advises Buhari, Osinbajo to Stop Flying Jets Over Attahiru’s Death

Pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has advised President Muhammadu Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President and other notable personalities in the country to avoid flying private jets pending the outcome of a thorough investigation into the military plane crash that occurred on Friday claiming the live of Nigeria’s Chief of Army, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary General of the group disclosed that the airforce plan crash was ‘suspicious’ and had signs of a ‘possible Sabotage’.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide consoles with President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerian Army over the demise of Lt- General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten others in the air force plane crash in Kaduna on Friday 21/5/21. This is perceived as a result of sabotage that should be investigated and the late Army chief with others had paid the Supreme prices for peace to return to Northern Nigeria.”

“Ohanaeze queries if the era of plane crashes as phenomenal occurrences for supreme prizes for patriotic Nigerians had returned?”

“President Buhari, V.P Osibanjo and others should avoid flying Private Jets until the investigations of the NAF ill fated flight that crashed at kaduna are concluded and made open to Nigerians.” the statement read.

