Ohanaeze Ndigbo Calls For Immediate Impeachment of Ahmed Lawan Over Ban on Open Grazing

Pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has blasted Ahmed Lawan, the President of the Nigerian Senate over his comments following the resolutions of Southern Governors as “affirmative evidence that the Senator is a rubber stamp of the presidency and biased umpire.”

The apex Igbo organization said Lawan deserved to be impeached without further delay.

Ahmed Lawan recently opposed the resolution of Southern Governors to ban open grazing in the South of Nigeria.

Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary General of the group said, “Senate President, Ahmed Lawan’s inflammatory comments on restructuring has bestowed on him the award of ‘most unpopular and rubber stamp’ Senate President in the history of the Senate, who stood against collective liberties and yearnings of Nigerians to re-address the faulty system and structural imbalance of the country”.

“Lawan and co travellers were caught unawares by the call for change of status quo which the North had benefited from and shortchanged people of the south.

“The call for restructuring and ban of open grazing was bitter pills for the North to swallow, and opposition against the southern Governors resolutions reinforced our belief and suspicions that the North like the manner they destroyed the reports of 2014 Constitutional conference, will leave no stone unturned to frustrate the move to restructure Nigeria, for sinister economic reasons, unhealthy dominance and parochial policies against the south.”

He added that “Senator Ahmed Lawan has squandered the goodwill of Nigerians and ought to relinquish his position as President of the Senate by resigning honourably, having made nepostic comments capable of creating disaffection among Nigerians.

“Since he hasn’t shown remorse over his comments, the Senate should save itself from a moral standpoint by getting rid of inept and rubber stamp leadership. It should replace Senator Lawan with a vibrant personality to revamp the independence of the Senate and stop it from being an appendage of the Presidency.”