Ohanaeze warns North against contesting 2023 presidency, hails Emir Sanusi

Youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Worldwide, OYC, has said that the North does not have solutions for Nigeria’s insecurity challenges

In a statement signed by its President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, its Secretary General, on Tuesday, OYC said only the South can fix Nigeria.

They lauded the Emir Of Kano, Sanusi Muhammadu Sanusi II, for exposing the North, while mocking the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, and Arewa Youths for admitting the failure of political leaders from the region.

The Emir of Kano, Emir Sanusi, had on Monday said the North will “destroy itself if it doesn’t change.”

OYC commended the courageous and fearless speech of Sanusi which he delivered during the Birthday of Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State.

The Igbo youth organisation said it understood the Emir’s warning to Northern politicians, “whose agenda have subverted the implementation of 2014 Constitutional Conference report, and thrashed it into the dustin of history, for the structural imbalance and dominance created by the military Heads of State against the South and Middle belt to continue perpetually.

“OYC lauds Emir Sanusi II for waking up the consciousness of Nigerians that the end of North incompetence in power will usher in a new Nigeria of our dream through a Nigerian President of Igbo stock in 2023.

“OYC observed that recent vituprative rhetorics of Ango Abdullahi-led Northern Elders Forum and Arewa Youth President Yerima Shettima on admitting the failure of Northern political leaders to Proffer Solutions for Nigeria’s security challenges and alleviate the poverty ravaging the core North.

“[It] is a confirmation that Northern politicians had exhausted ideas and lacked any political will neither can they proffer solutions to Nigeria’s insecurity challenges which the South has the potentials to curb.

“Obviously their acceptance of the Northern politicians failure in governance and indictment of incompetency, contradicts Northern groups ‐ Northern Elders Forum and Arewa Consultantive Youth Forum – clamour for the North to continue perpetually in power beyond 2023 in the face of obvious leadership failures.

“[Their quest to continue in power beyond 2023] is a security threat to the unity of Nigeria as such clamour is capable of plunging Nigeria into political crisis.

“OYC [wonders] why the North will continue when they can’t defeat Boko Haram terrorists, fighting with sophisticated arms which the North created for political reasons.

“Nigerians don’t have the patience for Northern political experiment in power, in 2023, Nigerians yearn for a generational shift through rotational presidency from North to South.

“The persuasive lobbying, APC and PDP will definitely zone their Presidential tickets to the South.

“President Muhammadu Buhari as a person had good intentions for Nigeria but definitely the few Northern politicians had another inordinate agenda against the other parts of Nigeria.

“Since Nigeria’s Independence in 1960, both in military and civilian rule, North had ruled Nigeria for 44 years as at 2020, while the South had only Governed for 16 years.

“And out of 16 years of Southern Nigeria in the saddle, South East had only 6 months in the 60 years of Nigeria’s Independence.

“It will be sheer wickedness and injustice for any political zone to ascribe for 2023 presidency especially the North.

“It’s the right thing for Arewa Consultantive Youth Forum and Northern Elders Forum to Support a Nigerian President of Igbo stock 2023 as it has the potentials to curb insecurity Challenges in the North and Unlock Nigeria’s potentials through Igbo ingenuity and enterprenual vigour.”