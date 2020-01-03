‘Oil price could hit $80pb following US assassination of Iranian commander’

Analysts at political risk consultancy, Eurasia Group, in a research note published on Friday said oil price could hit $80 per barrel soon, following the assassination early Friday of General Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s foremost military commander in a drone strike orchestrated by American forces at Baghdad International Airport. They said, “One thing is clear: Iran will respond. We expect moderate to low-level clashes to last for at least a month and likely be confined to Iraq. Iranian-backed militias will attack U.S. bases and some U.S. soldiers will be killed; the U.S. will retaliate with strikes inside of Iraq.” According to them, oil prices “will likely hold” around $70 a barrel, “but could make a run at $80 if the conflict spreads to the oil fields of southern Iraq or if Iranian harassment of commercial shipping intensifies.”