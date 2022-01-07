Father Kills Three daughters in Okara City

Okara Police found the girls' shoes and hats at the canal bank.

By Arshad Farooq

Okara ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Accused arrested in Okara murder case also confessed to killing his three daughters five days ago. Okara Police found the girls’ shoes and hats at the canal bank.

According to a Punjab police spokesman, the accused had shot dead one person and injured four others in Baghiana area of ​​Kasur a few days ago.

Kasur police arrested accused Aslam after a three-hour special operation. During interrogation, the accused also confessed to killing his three daughters and throwing them in the canal.

Police found the died girls’ shoes and hats at the canal bank. The body of youngest daughter Mishal Fatima has also been recovered today after the rescue operation.

A search operation is underway to recover the bodies of other girls. DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf is overseeing the rescue operation.

