Drug Controller Okara Madam Sadaf Dies from Coronavirus

Okara ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Drug controller Okara city, a member of the Divisional Task Force, madam Sadaf has died at Doctors Hospital Lahore from coronavirus.

According to the details, Madam Sadaf, a member of Task Force and Drug Controller Okara and Sahiwal Division, was shifted to Sahiwal Teaching Hospital after receiving positive report.

In view of her critical condition, she was admitted to Doctors Hospital Lahore. While fighting against covid-19 Madam Sadaf lost her life.

Madam Sadaf served as Drug Controller at Pakpattan, Teaching Hospital Sahiwal and Okara. Madam Sadaf was the daughter of retired Professor Taleem Ulfat Rasool.

Madam Sadaf was a dynamic officer. During the service, she sealed several medical stores under the Drugs Act and fined several pharmacies for negligence.

She was also attacked once on Girls College Road Sahiwal. Unidentified car occupants opened fire, shattering her car windows A case was registered at Fateh Sher police station.

Madam Sadaf was going to Harappa in the car with her sister, her assistant and driver. As her car approached the girls’ college, unidentified men in the car following her opened fire on Madam Sadaf’s car and fled.