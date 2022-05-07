Okara Police areested accused involved in removing girl body from grave

Okara ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

On the direction of District Police Officer Okara Faisal Gulzar, Police Station B Division Okara has arrested two accused Naeem and Saleem for removing the body of a girl from the grave and desecrating it.

According to the details, during the interrogation, the accused confessed that the body of the girl was taken out for the purpose of witchcraft.

Police say the scope of interrogation of the accused has been widened to find out the real facts.

