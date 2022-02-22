Syed Samsam Bukhari inaugurates research complex at Okara University

Fisheries and Bee Research Complex at Okara University is Completed.

By Arshad Farooq
Syed Samsam Bukhari

Okara ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Provincial Minister for Wildlife, Fisheries and Lands of Punjab Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari inaugurated the Fisheries and Bee Research Complex at Okara University.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Samsam Bukhari said that the research conducted by the universities is very important for the development of the country. We are setting up animal husbandry centers across the province.

