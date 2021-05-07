Okezie Ikpeazu Reveals Number of Students Held by Bandits

The Abia state government on Friday disclosed that only one student of the Abia State University, Uturu, ABSU, is being held by the gunmen who waylaid a Sienna car conveying some passengers from Uturu to Okigwe along Uturu-Okigwe highway.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu said the gunmen also abducted occupants of two other private vehicles, pointing out the incident occurred between 7p.m to 8Pm on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

The statement titled ‘Update On Abduction Of ABSU Students’, said “On Wednesday, 5th May, 2021, a Sienna vehicle conveying passengers, including students of Abia State University, Uturu, ABSU, was waylaid around Okigwe in Imo State along with two other private vehicles by yet to be identified hoodlums. The incident occurred between 7pm and 8pm on that day.



“Information gathered from the institution and one of the students who escaped from the abductors, indicate that only one student is still being held by the hoodlums.



“Law enforcement agencies of both Abia and Imo States have been mobilized to rescue the student and all those still in custody of the kidnappers.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is directly coordinating efforts to ensure safe return of the student and the others as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given directive for security reinforcement along the affected route to prevent future occurrence”.

