Okonjo-Iweala Bags Another Appointment – Heads AU COVID-19 Africa Response Team

Chairperson of the African Union (AU), President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, has appointed Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, as the Head of AU COVID19 Africa Response Team.

AUChair2020 said in a series of tweets that others appointed include Dr Donald Kaberuka, Mr Tidjane Thiam and Mr Trevor Manuel.

See tweets:

…to mobilise international support for Africa’s efforts to address the economic challenges African countries will face as a result of the #COVID19 pandemic. #AfricaResponds #TheAfricaWeWant #PrepareProtectProsper — AUChair2020 (@AUChair2020) April 12, 2020

President Ramaphosa says: “In the light of the devastating socio-economic and political impact of the pandemic on African countries these institutions need to support African economies that are facing serious economic challenges with a comprehensive stimulus package for Africa.” — AUChair2020 (@AUChair2020) April 12, 2020

but most particularly developing countries that continue to shoulder a historical burden of poverty, inequality and underdevelopment,” President Ramaphosa said.#AfricaResponds #TheAfricaWeWant #PrepareProtectProsper — AUChair2020 (@AUChair2020) April 12, 2020

this can only be done with the support of the international community.”#AfricaResponds #TheAfricaWeWant #PrepareProtectProsper — AUChair2020 (@AUChair2020) April 12, 2020

Recall that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala alongside 11 others were last week appointed to serve as external advisory group to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva names a group of prominent individuals to serve as her new External Advisory Group,” the IMF said in a statement.

According to the statement the new external advisory group is to provide perspectives from around the globe on key developments and policy issues, including policy responses to the exceptional challenges the world now faces due to the novel coronavirus and its economic impact.