Okonjo-Iweala Bags Another Appointment – Heads AU COVID-19 Africa Response Team

Chairperson of the African Union (AU), President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, has appointed Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, as the Head of AU COVID19 Africa Response Team.
AUChair2020 said in a series of tweets that others appointed include Dr Donald Kaberuka, Mr Tidjane Thiam and Mr Trevor Manuel.
See tweets:
Recall that Dr. Okonjo-Iweala alongside 11 others were last week appointed to serve as external advisory group to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva names a group of prominent individuals to serve as her new External Advisory Group,” the IMF said in a statement.
According to the statement the new external advisory group is to provide perspectives from around the globe on key developments and policy issues, including policy responses to the exceptional challenges the world now faces due to the novel coronavirus and its economic impact.