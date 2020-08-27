Okonjo-Iweala Congratulates Adesina As He Wins Re-election in AfDB

Two time Minister of Finance and former Managing Director, Operations of World Bank, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has congratulated Akinwumi Adesina after he won his re-election as the 9th President to of the African Development Bank, AfDB.

Adesina a former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development will serve a second term in the bank whose membership includes 81 countries across the region.

Okonjo-Iweala extended her good wishes to him in a tweet on her twitter handle on Thursdays shortly after he was declared winner in the election.

Wonderful to get the news of the re-election of @akin_adesina as President of @AfDB_Group. Hearty congratulations to you, my brother, and to Grace! Wishing you five more fruitful years!! — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) August 27, 2020

Okonjo-Iweala was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari As a candidate for the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO.

The election is scheduled to hold in Geneva next year.

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Nigeria’s candidate is a global finance expert, who has served as the country’s Finance Minister on two occasions. Okonjo-Iweala has been named one of the “eight female anti-corruption fighters who inspire” in 2019 by Transparency International, and in 2014 Time magazine said she was among the 100 most influential people in the world.