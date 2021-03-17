Okonjo-Iweala Lauds Burna Boy, Wizkid Says They are Wonderful Exports

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of World Trade Organisation, WTO, has lauded the achievements of Nigerian Afrobeats superstars, Burna Boy and Wizkid who recently won awards at the 2021 Grammys.

Okonjo-Iweala opined that Nigeria needed to tap into its huge creativity industry and export such talents to the rest of the world.

She made this remark in Abuja, on Tuesday while meeting with captains of industry. “Recently Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Wizkid won the Grammy awards for their music and I will like to congratulate and applaud them because they were an example of services we can export”.

Okonjo-Iweala described the entertainment industry as a vibrant services sector embodied by artists, writers and the new generation of Nigerian musicians, actors and film makers.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.

The Best Music Video award is given to the artist, video director and video producer.

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, a nominee for a second consecutive year, won with his Twice As Tall album.

The 63rd Grammy Awards was held in Los Angeles.